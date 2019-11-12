How Sheffield paid its final respects to brothers killed by their mum at emotional funeral

The two brothers, aged 14 and 13, were laid to rest in the sunshine of Grenoside Crematorium at a service attended by hundreds of mourners.

Blake and Tristan's shared coffin arrived at the crematorium with an enormous cortege of 300 motorcycles and two Lamborghini cars at around 11am.

Friends and family said the brothers were both fanatical about fast cars and motorbikes, so local owners were asked to be part of the procession.

Over 300 motorbikes arrive at the funeral of Tristan Barrass, 13, and Blake Barrass, 14, at Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield - SWNS

Most of the motorcycles were Harley Davidsons, while Honda, BMW, Suzuki and Triumph owners also attended. Many revved their engines in respect to the young boys.

As the white coffin, which had the boys' names engraved on it, entered the crematorium the Ed Sheeran song Thinking Out Loud was played on loud speakers.

Those in attendance, including grandparents, heard emotional tributes from a family friend and the boys' young cousin, Storm, who broke down in tears as she spoke.

She said: "I know this is a sad time but in my heart I will always remember my cousins.

"I know they will always be waiting for me at heaven's door."

Addressing her cousins, she added: "I really miss you and I love you, I will never ever forget you."

Vicar Lisa Scott, giving the eulogy, described 13-year-old Tristan as a "larger than life" character who had "no filter".

She said: "He spoke from the heart and that made you love him even more.

"He was fun to be around. With his random jokes he would make you smile."

The vicar added: "Both of them were always so polite with impeccable manners... they were perfect gentlemen."

Mid way through the 45 minute service, the song See You Again by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth rung out.

Speaking from the front of the crematorium, family friend Danielle Baines said: "We are here today to say goodbye to two boys.

"They were loved and will be truly missed.

"They will be forever with us through the memories we shared."

She described Blake as "funny" and Tristan as "brave", recalling a hilarious story where Tristan went to school wearing a dress after telling her it was non-uniform day at school even though it wasn't.

"They were just amazing boys, both of them, words cannot describe how proud I am."

Family friend Matthew Saunders said: "We are trying to make sense out of something that will never make sense."

A song called Happier by Marshmello and Bastille was played at the end of the service as the coffin was taken away.

Hundreds of mourners, most wearing colourful clothing, could be seen consoling one another as they left the crematorium at around midday and went to the wake at a nearby civil service club.

Sarah Barrass, aged 35, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, will be sentenced today after admitting murdering two sons and conspiring to murder her four other children, all of whom are under the age of 14.