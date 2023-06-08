During a week of action officers made more than 50 arrests across the country – including Barnsley – to tackle knife crime.

In a week-long action under the Operation Sceptre initiative, police up-and-down the UK have executed a total of eleven warrants, as well as 84 stop searches, leading to 57 arrests for a range of offences.

Some 22 of these arrests were directly knife crime-related and included suspected offences such as possession of a bladed article.

The Local Democracy Service were told that in Barnsley eight knives, a machete and a samurai sword were seized, and three people were also arrested in Barnsley during the operation, between May 14 and 21.

Police cadets and leaders, police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) also carried out test purchase operation at 51 different retail premises in South Yorkshire, to test compliance around the sale of bladed articles to under-18s.

Of the 51 retailers, just six failed in their legal obligations. Of these, one will face prosecution, while others will have police intervention to ensure they comply with the law and keep young people safe.

South Yorkshire Police’s knife crime lead, Detective Superintendent Dave Cowley, said: “We are committed to reducing the threat of knife crime within our communities and reducing the number of victims of knife crime. Operation Sceptre is an important week of action that helps us raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

“Tragically, only last week a teenager lost his life in Crookes, Sheffield, after he was allegedly stabbed. A man is charged with his murder. This devastating incident serves as an extremely sobering reminder of the importance of tackling this issue and I want to assure our communities that it remains a top priority.”

Det Supt Cowley added: “To have reached over 3,400 young people with our early intervention and engagement work in schools is a fantastic result. However, it’s important to note that our work continues beyond this national week of action and our officers are working every day to reduce the number of knives being carried and the number of people being hurt by them.

“As always the public has a very important part to play in helping to keep knives off our streets. They can help us as an extra set of eyes and ears in our fight against serious violence and knife crime, and by making a report to us you could help save a life.

“If you are worried that someone you know is carrying a knife, please report it. We can then take the necessary steps to safeguard them.

