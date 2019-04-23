A concerned neighbour of a Sheffield councillor whose house was shot at in the early hours of this morning has told how she had to explain the incident to her children.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she walked past the home of Coun Mohammad Maroof in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in the early hours of this morning.

A police cordon outside Coun Mohammad Maroof's home. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star

A police cordon remains in place outside his home and those of three of his neighbours this morning.

One resident said she heard a loud bang at around 3.20am this morning and claimed it was not an isolated incident.

READ MORE: Police probe into shooting at Sheffield councillor’s house confirmed

She said: "It's scary. I live just up the road and walked past this morning with my kids and they saw the gunshot holes in the window and asked what they were. How do I explain it to them?

“It’s happening far too often and it’s really worrying.”

Bullet holes can be seen in the front door of the semi-detached property, which has been cordoned off and is under police guard.

Police crime scene investigators arrived at the house earlier today.

READ MORE: Worried neighbours claim shooting at Sheffield councillor’s home was not an isolated incident

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called to a property on Edgedale Road in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield in the early hours of this morning following reports of shots fired.

“Police attended the scene and found damage to a window consistent with shotgun discharge.

“The area was searched but the offenders could not be located.

READ MORE: Sheffield shooting: Live updates from the scene

“Enquiries are ongoing and there is an increased police presence in the area as our officers continue their investigation.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 111 of April 23.