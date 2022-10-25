How a Sheffield man was killed in a Sheffield club with 400 people inside but the murderer was never caught
Joshua Green was stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Sheffield club with over 400 people inside – yet his killer remains at large.
Joshua, aged 27, was killed in an attack on January 1, 2012 but nobody has ever been charged with his murder. He was on a night out at a R 'n' B party at the Stars and Mayfair venue on Queens Road when he was knifed.
The dad-of-two, of Manor Park, was stabbed in his neck and back during the attack and despite the efforts of friends, relatives, fellow revellers and staff who battled to revive him, Joshua’s life could not be saved.
In the mayhem that followed as police officers arrived at the New Year’s Eve party, further fights broke out and officers had to use CS gas to restrain some of those involved in the violent scenes.
Unfortunately for detectives investigating the murder, in the chaotic scenes afterwards, as those in the club fled, they trampled through the crime scene - making it difficult for forensic evidence to be recovered, which hindered the police probe.
The inquest also heard that despite over 400 people being captured on CCTV cameras entering the party venue on the night of the attack, only a disappointing number came forward afterwards to say what they had witnessed.
A knife arch was installed as a security measure ahead of the event but a blade still ended up on the dance floor and was used against Joshua.
At the inquest into Joshua’s murder, Detective Inspector Steve Handley, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “There were people reluctant to speak to the police because of how they live their lives. People who did want to were reluctant because of fear and concern because of some of the elements within the club.”
“Certainly there was a mist of fear of intimidation,” he added.
Recording a verdict of unlawful killing after the inquest, the then Sheffield coroner Chris Dorries said: “This is not the sort of matter police ever give up on. The people involved know they have done it and will have to wait and eventually face a knock on their door.”