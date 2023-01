Police and animal welfare officers have raided a house in Sheffield over concerns of animal cruelty.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Wincobank, Shiregreen and Firth Park neighbourhood policing team say they went into a property with a warrant on Tuesday alongside the RSPCA under the Animal Welfare Act, due to concerns over the treatment and condition of animals there.

A police spokesman said: “One male was arrested and interviewed in relation to the allegation, and a dog was seized by officers to be assessed by an RSPC vet.”

“The investigation will now be led by the RPSCA inspectors,” the force said.