A house is cordoned off and under police guard this morning amid reports of a shooting, with worried neighbours claiming a Sheffield councillor lives there.

Armed officers were called to a house in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, with claims that shots were fired at the property overnight.

It is claimed that Councillor Mohammad Maroof, who represents Nether Edge and Sharrow for Labour, lives there with his family.

Officers remain at the scene this morning.

Residents saw armed officers outside the property.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police or Sheffield Council.

More to follow.