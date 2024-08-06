Hotels targeted by rioters also house vulnerable people, says South Yorkshire care company

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 6th Aug 2024, 17:39 BST

A supported living company says hotels targeted by rioters also house vulnerable people including the homeless and security workers.

Serveco, based in Retford, Doncaster, works in the homeless and supported living sector providing night support workers, outreach workers and mobile support staff.

A spokesman said: “Many people may not realise but the hotels that are being targeted by the far-right rioters also house homeless families, including British.”

CEO of Serveco, Chris Yates, has said: “We must recognise that the recent attacks on asylum hotels directly affect our professional domain. These hotels were integral in housing homeless individuals during the pandemic and continue to serve as temporary shelters for many homeless people and families.”

