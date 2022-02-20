The horse was one of six reported to be loose on the M18 by junction 6, near Thorne, Doncaster, at around 1.20am.

South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed and managed to get five of the horses to safety in a nearby field.

But one of the horses had been hit by a vehicle earlier and had already died.

A horse was killed in a collision on the M18 in South Yorkshire