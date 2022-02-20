Tragedy after six horses escape onto M18 in South Yorkshire
The M18 was closed earlier when a horse was killed in a collision with a vehicle on the motorway.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 1:20 pm
The horse was one of six reported to be loose on the M18 by junction 6, near Thorne, Doncaster, at around 1.20am.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were deployed and managed to get five of the horses to safety in a nearby field.
But one of the horses had been hit by a vehicle earlier and had already died.
Enquires are ongoing to locate the owners of the horses.