Horror as hit-and-run driver smashes into cars on busy Sheffield street
Shocked motorists have spoken of their horror after a hit-and-run driver smashed into several cars on a busy Sheffield street, causing huge damage.
The terrifying incident happened at about 6.30pm yesterday on High Street, Beighton.
A black car reportedly came speeding down from Woodhouse Lane and hit around five other vehicles, with people inside, before the driver ran off.
One of the cars was so badly damaged its back wheels were ripped from the vehicle, while at least two others were left badly crumpled.
Writing on a local Facebook group, one of the people whose cars were hit described it as ‘the scariest thing I’ve had to go through’.
“Had nowhere to go and had to just brace…. so upset for my kids…. can’t move now,” she added.
Another woman commented: “My husband was at the chip shop and he was so upset because there were children outside on the pavement who could have been mowed down by this idiot.”
A restaurant worker, who asked not to be named, said: “It was a lad in a black car who came speeding down from Woodhouse Lane and hit about five other cars, with people inside them, before getting out and running off.
“Thankfully, I don’t think anyone was seriously hurt but there was one lady who was in one of the cars who was really shaken up.
“It could have been a lot worse because there were so many people around at the time.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed firefighters were called at around 6.30pm, but it was unable to give any further details at this stage.
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police, which has yet to respond.