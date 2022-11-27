It is not clear when the incident was captured, but it was shared on Instagram yesterday and shows fireworks exploding just feet away from pedestrians walking past the Light Cinema on Charter Row.

The culprit, who was with others, is believed to have launched the fireworks from the NCP car park on the opposite side of the road from the cinema. Footage captured a number of fireworks being aimed at pedestrians and a bus operated by First South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fireworks are shown exploding just feet away from the pedestrians, who run off down the street to avoid being hurt. One of the fireworks hits the bus, which drives off.

Fireworks were hurled at terrified pedestrians as they walked past the Light Cinema on Charter Row in Sheffield city centre. The incident was captured on a mobile phone and has been shared online

The incident has been widely condemned online, with one woman posting: “Hopefully some good can come from life endangering assaults like this, such as banning the sale of fireworks to the general public.”

One man posted: “Please tell me they’ve arrested the lunatic that did that”. Another concerned viewer labelled the incident as “shameful” and another said it was “absolutely disgusting”.

Advertisement Hide Ad