Horrifying footage captures firework attacks on pedestrians and bus in Sheffield - as culprit sniggers
Horrifying mobile footage has been shared online to show firework attacks on terrified pedestrians in Sheffield city centre.
It is not clear when the incident was captured, but it was shared on Instagram yesterday and shows fireworks exploding just feet away from pedestrians walking past the Light Cinema on Charter Row.
The culprit, who was with others, is believed to have launched the fireworks from the NCP car park on the opposite side of the road from the cinema. Footage captured a number of fireworks being aimed at pedestrians and a bus operated by First South Yorkshire.
The fireworks are shown exploding just feet away from the pedestrians, who run off down the street to avoid being hurt. One of the fireworks hits the bus, which drives off.
Most Popular
The incident has been widely condemned online, with one woman posting: “Hopefully some good can come from life endangering assaults like this, such as banning the sale of fireworks to the general public.”
One man posted: “Please tell me they’ve arrested the lunatic that did that”. Another concerned viewer labelled the incident as “shameful” and another said it was “absolutely disgusting”.