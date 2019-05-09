Horrified Sheffield residents call for those who killed duck at pond to be punished 

Have your say

Residents are calling for yobs who allegedly attacked and killed a duck at a Sheffield pond to be punished.

Shocked passers-by discovered the poor animal by Frecheville Pond on Sunday, May 5, and said a ‘gang of kids’ were to blame.

The duck that was found in Sheffield.

A petition has now been launched calling for CCTV to be installed by the pond, amid complaints the youths have been causing mayhem in the area.

Star readers have also had their say on the matter with many taking to Facebook to call for those responsible to be tracked down and taught a lesson.

David Elshaw said: “I was brought up to respect creatures.

“These kids need locking up.”

Samantha Morton added: “We need to find out who they are before they do it again.”

Gail Spencer posted: “The kids need naming and shaming and the parents to pay a hefty fine.”

Sarah Wragg asked: “Who brings them up to behave like this really?”

Stephen Stringer said: “All authorities must work together to tackle anti-social behaviour.

“The police should prosecute, council evict, Department for Work and Pensions stop benefits, etc.”

Courtney Lee, who started the petition calling for CCTV, said the children had been “smashing car mirrors, egging people’s homes and attacking innocent people.”

She said the problems, including the killing of the duck, has been reported to police.

Inspector Dave Struggles said officers are aware of the problems and have taken action.

He added: “At the current time four people are in custody and are being processed by a member of my team.

”I will update on the outcome of the enquiry in due course. In relation to ongoing anti-social behaviour concerns in S12, the team have been made aware of the issue by local councillors and the community.

“For the last few weeks we have increased patrols in the area.”