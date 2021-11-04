David Poucher, aged 42, was locked up following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court after he was found guilty of sexual offences against children spanning nine years.

Poucher, of Oldgate Lane, Thrybergh, was found guilty of 19 offences, including rape of a child under 13 years old, sexual assault by penetration on a child under 13 years old, causing/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual assault.

Paedophile David Poucher, from Rotherham, has been jailed for 20 years following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court

The offences were committed between 2008 and 2019 and relate to two victims.

Poucher was served a 20-year custodial sentence and was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Detective Constable Emma Parsons, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Poucher subjected his two young victims to horrific abuse and he has rightly been served a substantial custodial sentence for his crimes.

“I want to give my thanks to his victims for their bravery and support throughout this investigation and subsequent court proceedings. I hope his conviction and lengthy sentence will go some way in helping them as they continue on their journey to recovery.

“I also hope this case illustrates that South Yorkshire Police is committed to investigating all reports of child sexual abuse.

“It is absolutely vital that any victim of child sexual abuse feels they can speak out and seek help.

“In some cases, it takes a relative, family member, friend or loved one to take those first steps so my message is to everyone, if you have concerns, speak to us.