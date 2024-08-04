Home Secretary condemns ‘criminal, violent attack’ at Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers

The Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has condemned a ‘criminal, violent, attack’ at a hotel in Wath-upon-Dearne which is housing asylum seekers.

Ms Cooper made the statement as tensions escalated outside the Holiday Inn at Wath-upon Dearne, following demonstrations by anti-racist and anti-immigration supporters.

Objects were thrown at police officers in front of the building, and a bin was set alight close to the entrance.

Eyewitnesses say protesters, some of whom were wearing masks, cheered as windows were smashed, with lengths of wood thrown and fire extinguishers sprayed at police officers.

Police officers with protesters as trouble flares during an anti-immigration demonstration outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Picture date: Sunday August 4, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Southport. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Ms Cooper added: “The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers is utterly appalling.

“Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.

“South Yorkshire Police have full government support for the strongest action against those responsible.”