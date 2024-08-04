Home Secretary condemns ‘criminal, violent attack’ at Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers
Ms Cooper made the statement as tensions escalated outside the Holiday Inn at Wath-upon Dearne, following demonstrations by anti-racist and anti-immigration supporters.
Objects were thrown at police officers in front of the building, and a bin was set alight close to the entrance.
Eyewitnesses say protesters, some of whom were wearing masks, cheered as windows were smashed, with lengths of wood thrown and fire extinguishers sprayed at police officers.
Ms Cooper added: “The criminal, violent attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers is utterly appalling.
“Deliberately setting fire to a building with people known to be inside.
“South Yorkshire Police have full government support for the strongest action against those responsible.”