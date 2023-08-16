Hollow Meadows burglary: Windows damaged in alleged attempted break-in in rural area near Sheffield
A man was caught on CCTV at the same time damage was done to a set of windows.
A man was caught on CCTV near in a rural area near Sheffield on the night someone attempted to break into a property.
It is believed that on August 8 at 2.20am, a man attempted to gain entry to a property in the Hollow Meadows area.
The suspect’s efforts to gain entry led to criminal damage of windows and grates. Unsuccessful in his efforts, it is alleged the suspect fled the scene in a car that was waiting close by.
Now, officers want to speak to the man pictured. Do you recognise him?
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incide number 529 of August 8 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, you can pass information on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.