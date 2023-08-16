A man was caught on CCTV at the same time damage was done to a set of windows.

A man was caught on CCTV near in a rural area near Sheffield on the night someone attempted to break into a property.

It is believed that on August 8 at 2.20am, a man attempted to gain entry to a property in the Hollow Meadows area.

Police want to speak to this man after an alleged attempted break-in the the rural Hollow Meadows area close to Sheffield in the early hours of August 8.

The suspect’s efforts to gain entry led to criminal damage of windows and grates. Unsuccessful in his efforts, it is alleged the suspect fled the scene in a car that was waiting close by.

Now, officers want to speak to the man pictured. Do you recognise him?

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incide number 529 of August 8 when you get in touch.