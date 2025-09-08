Police have arrested a man after a car flipped onto its roof in a collision which closed a Sheffield street,.

South Yorkshire Police closed Hollinsend Road, near Gleadless, early on Sunday evening after the crash, with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service also on the scene.

The road was closed from the junction near the Hollin Bush pub, while emergency services carried out work at the scene. Pictures on social media appeared to show a car on its roof.

And today police revealed officers arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of driving while being over the limit for drugs, as well as dangerous driving.

Police today told The Star: “At 6.23pm on Sunday (September 7), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Hollinsend Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a blue Honda Jazz and a grey Peugeot GT were involved in a collision.

“The ambulance service attended, and a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering.”

The man arrested over the incident has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star they had received an emergency call at 6.17pm to a report a road traffic collision on Hollinsend Road in Sheffield.

They added: “Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to hospital.”