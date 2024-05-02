Sheffield police chase: Driver crashes into 5 other vehicles during pursuit before fleeing on foot

The chase began in Hillsborough and ended in Walkley, where the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:25 BST
A driver fleeing police in Sheffield collided with five other cars while trying to give officers the slip.

A black VW Golf that had previously failed to stop was spotted by officers in Hillsborough on Wednesday, April 24, at 4.52pm.

When the driver failed to stop, police gave chase.

During a short pursuit, the VW Golf collided with a black Kia Ceed, a silver Nissan, a black BMW 118D, a silver Toyota Yaris and a green Vauxhall Astra.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle in Walkley and fled on foot.

South Yorkshire Police said no injuries had been reported.

