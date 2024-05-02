Sheffield police chase: Driver crashes into 5 other vehicles during pursuit before fleeing on foot
and live on Freeview channel 276
A driver fleeing police in Sheffield collided with five other cars while trying to give officers the slip.
A black VW Golf that had previously failed to stop was spotted by officers in Hillsborough on Wednesday, April 24, at 4.52pm.
When the driver failed to stop, police gave chase.
During a short pursuit, the VW Golf collided with a black Kia Ceed, a silver Nissan, a black BMW 118D, a silver Toyota Yaris and a green Vauxhall Astra.
The driver then abandoned the vehicle in Walkley and fled on foot.
South Yorkshire Police said no injuries had been reported.