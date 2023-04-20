This was the sight which confronted visitors to a popular Sheffield park this morning after vandals struck – hours before it was to be judged for an awards scheme.

Residents arrived to walk through Hillsborough Park today to a background of offensive graffiti, which had been scrawled in at least 10 spots, according to people who have contacted the Star. It left officials faced with a major task of clearing up in time for judges from the parks’ ‘green flag’ awards.

They defaced trees, notice boards and walls in the venue with the single derogatory word, sh**hole.

One resident told how they had taken their dog for walk in the park last night with no trace of vandalism – but when he returned this morning it had been targeted by offensive graffiti. He said: “I have seen occasional graffiti, but nothing like that. People locally are in uproar about it. Some have said they think it must have been planned.”

Friends of Hillsborough Park today issued a message on social media stating that Sheffield Council had been out to remove the graffiti from buildings and trees. They added: “Graffiti will not be tolerated in the park and will be removed immediately. It has all gone within hours of being done.”

Lisa Firth, director of culture and environment at Sheffield Council, said council staff went out to remove the graffiti early in the morning.

She said: “It’s sad that someone has vandalised the beautiful Hillsborough Park, especially when the community and staff have worked really hard to make it look so special for today’s Green Flag Award judging. Our teams have been working since 6am to remove the majority of the graffiti. It will then be painted over which will take at least a day or so. Green Flag judges are professional park managers, and we will be letting them know what policies we have in place for incidents like this. We hope to have a wonderfully shipshape park again very soon.

“We have notified South Yorkshire Police of the incident.”

Hillsborough Park, just a few yards away from Sheffield Wednesday’s football ground next to Penistone Road, is one of the city’s best known parks, boasting facilities including tennis courts and a cycling track, and has in recent years been home to the famous Tramlines music festival.

