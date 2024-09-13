Hillsborough Park: Police appeal for information after man flashed woman and committed "lewd act"
He is reported to have then committed a “lewd act” in front of her at around 10am on September 2.
The man is described as wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes on the legs.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please get in contact with us.”
You can report information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/158306/24.
You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.