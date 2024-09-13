Hillsborough Park: Police appeal for information after man flashed woman and committed "lewd act"

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Sep 2024, 08:35 BST
Police are appealing for information after a man reportedly flashed a woman in Hillsborough Park.

He is reported to have then committed a “lewd act” in front of her at around 10am on September 2.

The man is described as wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes on the legs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please get in contact with us.”

Hillsborough Parkplaceholder image
Hillsborough Park | National World

Sign up now for our new breaking newsletter

You can report information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/158306/24.

You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice