Police are appealing for information after a man reportedly flashed a woman in Hillsborough Park.

He is reported to have then committed a “lewd act” in front of her at around 10am on September 2.

The man is described as wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes on the legs.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please get in contact with us.”

Hillsborough Park | National World

You can report information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 14/158306/24.

You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.