Hillsborough Park flasher Sheffield: Police hunt for man with distinctive tattoo
The man has been reported to police for exposing himself while he was sitting on a bench with another man in Hillsborough Park on Friday night.
And police have described a tattoo of a scorpion on his neck.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for witnesses following a report of indecent exposure in Sheffield.
“On July 5 at 10pm, a man allegedly exposed himself to a passer-by in Hillsborough Park. The man was reportedly sat with another man on a bench when the incident happened.
“The man reported to have carried out the act is described as white, of a medium build, with a short beard. He is approximately 5ft 9ins and is thought to be in his 50s. He was wearing a black baseball cap and has a tattoo of a scorpion on the left side of his neck.
“Since the incident was reported to us, officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and we are now appealing for anybody who may have any information about the incident to contact us.”
Anyone with information can contact police online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
They can also call them on 101.
Police want people to quote incident number 1082 of July 5 2024 in any communications about the incident
You can also report information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.