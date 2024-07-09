Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A flasher with a scorpion tattoo has sparked an investigation after an incident at a popular Sheffield Park.

The man has been reported to police for exposing himself while he was sitting on a bench with another man in Hillsborough Park on Friday night.

And police have described a tattoo of a scorpion on his neck.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for witnesses following a report of indecent exposure in Sheffield.

“On July 5 at 10pm, a man allegedly exposed himself to a passer-by in Hillsborough Park. The man was reportedly sat with another man on a bench when the incident happened.

Hillsborough Park. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

“The man reported to have carried out the act is described as white, of a medium build, with a short beard. He is approximately 5ft 9ins and is thought to be in his 50s. He was wearing a black baseball cap and has a tattoo of a scorpion on the left side of his neck.

“Since the incident was reported to us, officers have been carrying out a range of enquiries and we are now appealing for anybody who may have any information about the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police online on www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

They can also call them on 101.

Police want people to quote incident number 1082 of July 5 2024 in any communications about the incident