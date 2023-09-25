Hillsborough burglary: Police issue CCTV after man breaks into Sheffield home while owner is on holiday
CCTV images have been released by South Yorkshire Police
Detectives in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in the city.
It is reported that on Wednesday, September 6 at around 3.10am, various items of jewellery were stolen from a property in Hillsborough while the owner was away on holiday.
South Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing but we are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise him?
"If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 135 of 6 September 2023 when you get in touch."