Detectives in Sheffield have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary in the city.

Police have issued CCTV images of a man wanted over a burglary in Hillsborough, Sheffield (Photo: SYP)

It is reported that on Wednesday, September 6 at around 3.10am, various items of jewellery were stolen from a property in Hillsborough while the owner was away on holiday.

Police want to trace this man over a burglary in Hillsborough, Sheffield (Photo: SYP)

South Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing but we are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise him?

"If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 135 of 6 September 2023 when you get in touch."