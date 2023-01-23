A warrant for the arrest of a “high-risk” registered sex offender has been issued by Flyde Police, as officers at South Yorkshire Police suggest he has links to the area.

Convicted rapist, James Atkinson, failed to turn up to York Crown Court last week for his sentencing hearing. The 57-year-old is described as a “high-risk registered sex offender” by Flyde Police, who revealed the court have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Atkinson, from St Annes, has been convicted of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault and has links to a number of areas, including Blackpool and Yorkshire. South Yorkshire Police have shared the appeal from Flyde Police, disclosing Atkinson does have links to the area and asking the public to get in touch of they spot him.

Police describe Atkinson as 5ft 8ins tall, with a heavy build and is balding. Anyone who sees Atkinson, or may know where he is, is asked to contact 101 or email [email protected]