Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police closed the road after one of their patrol cars was involved in a crash.

Police have confirmed a cordon in a Sheffield neighbourhood on Bank Holiday Monday was over a crash involving a patrol car.

Worrall Road in High Green, Sheffield, was closed by police on the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday (May 6, 2024). The force has now confirmed the cordon was after officers were involved in a collision.

Worrall Road, off Greengate Lane, in High Green, was blocked by police on the afternoon of May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the incident was in fact over an officer’s vehicle being involved in a collision. But no other details have been released.