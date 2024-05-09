High Green Sheffield: Police car involved in collision on city road

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 9th May 2024, 12:49 BST
Police closed the road after one of their patrol cars was involved in a crash.

Police have confirmed a cordon in a Sheffield neighbourhood on Bank Holiday Monday was over a crash involving a patrol car.

Worrall Road in High Green, Sheffield, was closed by police on the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday (May 6, 2024). The force has now confirmed the cordon was after officers were involved in a collision.

Worrall Road, off Greengate Lane, in High Green, was blocked by police on the afternoon of May 6.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the incident was in fact over an officer’s vehicle being involved in a collision. But no other details have been released.

A spokesperson said: “On the afternoon of Monday, May 6, officers were involved in a collision on Worrall Road and were awaiting recovery. The road was closed whilst officers awaited recovery.”

