High Green Sheffield: Police car involved in collision on city road
Police closed the road after one of their patrol cars was involved in a crash.
Police have confirmed a cordon in a Sheffield neighbourhood on Bank Holiday Monday was over a crash involving a patrol car.
Worrall Road, off Greengate Lane, in High Green, was blocked by police on the afternoon of May 6.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the incident was in fact over an officer’s vehicle being involved in a collision. But no other details have been released.