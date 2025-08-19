Police have been called after a violent robbery at a Sheffield convenience store.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning at the Premier store on Herries Road, near the junction with Longley Lane, not far from the Northern General Hospital.

Police said the raid saw an assault at the venue, with cash and cigarettes stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “Around 6.10am yesterday (Monday, August 18) we were called to reports of a robbery at a store in Herries Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported a man entered the store and assaulted the victim before taking cigarettes and a quantity of cash. No injuries have been reported to us.”

Police said an investigation is now ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop has also posted an entry on its social media pages asking for anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information is being asked to report it to police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 133 of August 18, 2025.