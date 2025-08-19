Herries Road robbery: Police called after robbers raid popular Sheffield Premier shop
The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning at the Premier store on Herries Road, near the junction with Longley Lane, not far from the Northern General Hospital.
Police said the raid saw an assault at the venue, with cash and cigarettes stolen.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “Around 6.10am yesterday (Monday, August 18) we were called to reports of a robbery at a store in Herries Road, Sheffield.
“It is reported a man entered the store and assaulted the victim before taking cigarettes and a quantity of cash. No injuries have been reported to us.”
Police said an investigation is now ongoing and officers are appealing for information.
The shop has also posted an entry on its social media pages asking for anyone with information to contact police.
Anyone with information is being asked to report it to police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 133 of August 18, 2025.