The crime figures from Police.uk– the national website for policing in England– are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 14 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

On or near St John's Road, Park Hill: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2024 The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in September 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St John's Road, Park Hill, with 6

On or near Raisen Hall Place, Longley: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2024 The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in September 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Raisen Hall Place, Longley, with 6