Here are the 14 streets troubled by arsonists and vandals in Sheffield, crime figures show

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 17th Nov 2024, 07:10 GMT

The 14 worst streets in Sheffield for reported criminal damage and arson have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk– the national website for policing in England– are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 14 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2024.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at:https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

Here are the 14 streets troubled by arsonists and vandals in Sheffield

1. Here are the 14 streets troubled by arsonists and vandals in Sheffield

Here are the 14 streets troubled by arsonists and vandals in Sheffield | Adobe/Google

Photo Sales
The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in September 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St John's Road, Park Hill, with 6

2. On or near St John's Road, Park Hill: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2024

The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in September 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St John's Road, Park Hill, with 6 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in September 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Raisen Hall Place, Longley, with 6

3. On or near Raisen Hall Place, Longley: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2024

The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in September 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Raisen Hall Place, Longley, with 6 | Google

Photo Sales
The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in September 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Queenswood Drive, Wadsley, with 6

4. On or near Queenswood Drive, Wadsley: 6 reports of criminal damage and arson in September 2024

The joint highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in September 2024 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Queenswood Drive, Wadsley, with 6 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice