Officers raided the unit at 4.20pm on Saturday afternoon (December 3), and when they arrived they found what they have described as a significant cannabis factory hidden inside. They said that the plants which have been found had an estimated value in excess of £1 million.
Enquiries are now ongoing to find out who was responsible for the set-up, which was on Hemingfield Road, in Wombwell.
Sergeant Kev Jenkins, from the Barnsley South neighbourhood policing team, said: "We are aware of local community concerns regarding the use of controlled drugs within our neighbourhood area. This will have a significant impact on the supply of drugs within Barnsley.”
If you have suspicions about a potential drugs operation being carried out in your area, call 101, or reporting it online at https://southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/