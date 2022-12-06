More than £1 million worth of drugs have been seized in a South Yorkshire Police raid on an industrial building.

Officers raided the unit at 4.20pm on Saturday afternoon (December 3), and when they arrived they found what they have described as a significant cannabis factory hidden inside. They said that the plants which have been found had an estimated value in excess of £1 million.

Enquiries are now ongoing to find out who was responsible for the set-up, which was on Hemingfield Road, in Wombwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Kev Jenkins, from the Barnsley South neighbourhood policing team, said: "We are aware of local community concerns regarding the use of controlled drugs within our neighbourhood area. This will have a significant impact on the supply of drugs within Barnsley.”

More than £1 million worth of drugs have been seized in a South Yorkshire Police raid on an industrial building on Hemingfield Road, Wombwell

Advertisement Hide Ad