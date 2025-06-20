A popular Sheffield visitor attraction has been taped off by police this afternoon, with reports of a stabbing.

South Yorkshire Police sent officers to the scene at around 3.15pm today, after an incident outside the cafe at Heeley City Farm.

Eyewitnesses say that a man has been taken to hospital following the incident. It is believed there was an incident which involved two men fighting.

Staff at the the venue are in shock, said operations manager Julie Blacker, who gave first aid to an injured man at the scene.

She said: “I got a phone call about an alleged fight outside the cafe. I’d been in the office at the time.

“I got there and someone was bleeding, so I gave first aid at the scene.

“Everyone is pretty shocked. We are used to people coming here to pet the animals, buy something for the garden or maybe get an ice cream.

“I’ve been here 15 years and nothing this has ever happened. Everyone here did what they could to help. All the training kicked in.”

She said none of the staff or the other visitors had been hurt in the incident.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star a man had been arrested.

They said: “At 3.08pm today (Friday June 20) we were called to reports of a person with a knife at Heeley City Farm.

“It is reported that a 30-year-old man was stabbed and received injuries that are not life-threatening or life-altering. The ambulance service attended, and the victim was taken to hospital.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there to be any further risk to the public.

“Officers are in the area carrying out increased patrols to reassure members of the public.”

Heeley City Farm is due to hold the Heeley Festival tomorrow. That is still due to go ahead.

