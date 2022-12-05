Heeley Bank Road: Man in hospital after stabbing during disturbance at Olive Grove Sports Club in Sheffield
A man is in hospital after being stabbed during a disturbance in Sheffield.
The man, aged in his 20s, was found injured when emergency services were alerted to a disturbance at Olive Grove Sports Club, Heeley Bank Road, at around midnight on Saturday into Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services attended and a male in his 20s was found with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
“Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information should call 101.”