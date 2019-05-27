Heavy police presence at Sheffield casino following incident
A heavy police presence was in place at a casino in Sheffield following an incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Monday, 27 May, 2019, 17:39
A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: "I can confirm we were called at 2:37am on Monday 27 May to Grosvenor Casino, Duchess Road, Sheffield."
It is believed that the police cordon was put up at the car park since 3am.
At around 8.20am, a forensics officer arrived at the scene to take photographs within the cordoned area for two hours.
The police took down the cordon at 10.40am and left soon after.
The Star is awaiting the details of the incident from the police.
