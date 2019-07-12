Heavy late night police activity reported around popular Doncaster park
Heavy police activity has been reported around a popular Doncaster park in the early hours of this morning.
A number of police cars were spotted in the area around Sandall Park, Wheatley at around midnight with vehicles appearing to seal off roads around the popular visitor spot.
One car was stationed in Jefferson Avenue, Clay Lane for nearly an hour while other cars are understood to have been posted to nearby Shaw Lane and Barnby Dun Road.
One eye witness reported seeing a convoy of police vehicles travelling along Wheatley Hall Road shortly before midnight while sirens were also heard.
After appearing to lie in wait, the vehicles were then scrambled with blue lights flashing – some travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway.
“It was very odd,” said one person who witnessed the incident late last night.
“The cars just sat there for a long time with nothing happening. Then all of a sudden, they raced off with blue lights flashing.
“There must have been about seven or eight cars went past. It looked like they had been lying in wait or something.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said a car, reported as stolen had been stopped on Thorne Road and the four occupants arrested.