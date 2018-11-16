Heartbroken mum who lost toddler and husband in Sheffield horror crash clutches teddy bear and blanket at inquest opening

A woman who lost her 16-month-old son, husband and two family friends in a horrific Sheffield crash burst into tears as inquests opened.

Erika Kroscenova clutched a teddy bear as she sat in a wheelchair through the hearing at Sheffield Coroner’s Court on Friday following the crash on Main Road, Darnall, a week earlier.

Flowers at the scene of a fatal car crash on Main Road, Darnall.

Mrs Kroscenova was one of seven people in a Volkswagen Touran which was hit by a Volkswagen Golf, which was being chased by police at around 8.10pm on Friday, November 9.

Her husband Adnan Ashraf, 35, 16-month-old son Mohammaed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan and family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41 and husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50, were all killed in the crash.

Mrs Kroscenova was seriously injured and remains in hospital but attended Sheffield Coroner's Court for the brief hearing in a wheelchair, with a blanket over her.

Senior Coroner for Yorkshire South West, Christopher Dorries, gave detais of all those killed in the crash and said Mr Ashraf was driving his Volkswagen Touran on Main Road, Darnall - just yards from the home of Mr Duna and Mrs Dunova.

Vlasta Dunova and Miroslav Duna.

Mr Dorries said Mr Ashraf was a 35-year-old man, born in Pakistan on December 26, 1982.

He said he was a married man and lived with his family in Sheffield and worked as a production operative.

Mr Dorries said: “On November 9, Mr Ashraf was the diver of his Volkswagen Touran motor vehicle when he was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf on Main Road, Darnall in the city.

“The emergency services attended and after formalities at the scene he was pronounced dead by paramedics at 9.15pm that evening.”

Adnan Ashraf and his 16-month-old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

Mrs Kroscenova, who had a Slovakian interpreter in court, burst into tears as Mr Dorries finished reading statements on Mr Ashraf.

Mr Dorries also read out biographiical details of her son Mohammed, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

He said Mohammed was a 16-month-old child born in Sheffield on August 26, 2017, who was living with his parents.

He added: “Emergency services attended and Mohammed was taken to the children’s hopsital where despite all efforts he died."

The coroner said Mr Duna, who was born in Slovakia on April 7, 1968, was also a passenger in the car.

He was also pronounced dead at the scene, together with his wife Vlasta, who was also born in Slovakia.

Mr Dorries released all four bodies for funeral purposes, which he said would be held in Pakistan and Slovakia.

Addressing the families, Mr Dorries said: “It’s entirely necessary, of course, that I should offer all of you in court my sincere condolences on your loss.

“This a terrible, terrible situation. You have lost not one but more than that people who are close to you and no words from me can describe how you feel.”

Dozens of floral tributes still line the street, where the collison took place – near the junction with Bannham Road.

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged over the death crash.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, 23, and also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons,is accused of aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors and possessing cannabis.