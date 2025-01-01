Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The turn of the year will always be a time of sadness for two Sheffield families ripped apart when their loved ones were killed in separate New Year’s Day attacks in the city.

One of the fatal stabbings occurred in the early hours of January 1, 2012, when Joshua Green, aged 27, was stabbed to death on a dance floor at the Stars and Mayfair party venue on Queens Road.

Eight years to the day later, on New Years Day 2020, Isaiah Usen-Satchell, 18, was fatally stabbed close to his home in the Norfolk Park area of Sheffield.

Joshua, a dad-of-two from Manor Park, was killed at New Year party after being knifed in his neck and back when violence flared.

Friends, relatives, fellow revellers and staff battled to revive him, but tragically, Joshua’s life could not be saved.

In the mayhem that followed as police officers arrived at the venue, further fights broke out and officers had to use CS gas to restrain some of those involved in the violent scenes.

Unfortunately, in those chaotic scenes ihe immediate aftermath as those in the club fled, they trampled through the crime scene - making it difficult for forensic evidence to be recovered, which hindered the police probe.

Despite over 400 people being captured on CCTV cameras entering the party venue on the night of the attack, a disappointing number came forward to say what they had witnessed.

Nobody has ever been charged over the murder to this day.

Detectives investigating the murder of Isaiah in 2020 did arrest and charge two suspects over his murder, but the men walked free from Sheffield Crown Court mid-way through their trial when Judge Peter Kelson QC directed jurors to find both men not guilty of murder due to insufficient evidence.

Speaking after the collapse of the trial, South Yorkshire Police said: “We will not be providing any further statement or comment on the conclusion of the proceedings. The investigation into Mr Usen-Satchell’s death has now concluded.”

The brothers accused of killing Isiah admitted to having been in an altercation with him but claimed they had acted in self-defence, claiming Isaiah had jumped out of bushes with a blade.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.