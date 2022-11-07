Jamie Brown, aged 32, was reported missing from the Mapplewell area of Barnsley on Saturday and tragically his body was discovered in Darton yesterday afternoon after a police search was mounted. No other details have yet been released.

Jamie’s mum, Lynn Brown, has paid tribute to her beloved son in a heartfelt Facebook post in which she said: “My heart has broken into a thousand pieces losing you today love”. She added: “I know you will be watching over us all and looking after us my baby boy Jamie, I feel like I've lost my soul now I've lost you.”

The tribute continues: “R.I.P my sweetheart, I'm going to miss you Jamie. Go to sleep now I know you've had to go and leave us behind but we'll see you again soon. Sleep tight Jamie, you’re going to be sadly missed by everyone who knew you baby.”

She has also thanked South Yorkshire Police for their efforts in searching for Jamie when he went missing. She said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to South Yorkshire Police for their support in the efforts to find my son, Jamie.”

She added: “I can’t thank them enough for the help they were giving me and my family, I’m so grateful that they were able to find my son Jamie, we are all grateful for the help they have given us.”