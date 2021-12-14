A man in his 30s, named by friends as Kal Biggins, was pronounced dead at the scene after his black Toyota left the road on Hanover Way in Broomhall and landed close to the underpass to Headford Street last Thursday, December 9, at around 9pm.

A 30-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. South Yorkshire Police today said he had been released under investigation.

Flowers and a football boot have been laid at the scene of the crash, along with a number of moving messages from friends and family describing him as ‘one of a kind’ and saying ‘life won’t be the same’ without him.

Flowers near the Headford Street underpass off Hanover Way in Sheffield, where a man in his 30s, named by friends as Kal Biggins, sadly died in a crash

Police believe two cars were involved in the incident.

Councillors and residents in the area have called for barriers to be placed at the site, where they say another man was killed in a crash in 2018.

Kaltum Rivers, councillor for Broomhill and Sharrow Vale, said: “The council needs to put barriers up there along the road, not just to protect pedestrians and cyclists, but to protect drivers too.”

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage which may have caught the moments before or after the Toyota left the road to come forward.