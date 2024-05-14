Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in Sheffield have found a knife hidden in bushes within the city centre.

Officers made the discovery while conducting weapon sweeps in the Headford Gardens area of the city yesterday, Monday, May 13, as part of the national knife crime operation Sceptre.

Police conducting weapon search in the Headford Gardens area of Sheffield city centre, where a knife was found concealed in some bushes

Sergeant Darius Razaghi, from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), said: "This week is allowing us to show our communities that we are taking knife crime seriously.

“We don't just complete these searches during one week, they are conducted frequently in hotspot areas that we know criminals use and like to stash their weapons.

"My officers managed to located and find a knife, which had clearly been well hidden so others wouldn't accidentally find it. This has now been taken away and has resulted in one less offensive weapons taken off our streets."

Cannabis plants and weapons found in Broomhall

Elsewhere, police said a drugs warrant had been executed today, Tuesday, May 14, in Broomhall, where a ‘large quantity’ of cannabis plants and a number of weapons were found.

Officers have also been out in Doncaster with the help of passive drugs dog Elsa and community outreach workers, as part of our Grip Programme - a Home Office-funded initiative to tackle the most serious violent crime.

While out on patrol, Elsa made a number of indications which led to nine stop and searches being completed, and cannabis and spice being recovered.

Seven urban ‘stash points’ were also searched after being identified as locations criminals habitually use to hide knives.