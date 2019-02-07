Head-on crash in Rotherham town centre

A major Rotherham town centre road was closed during the evening rush-hour following a head-on crash.

Emergency services were called to Alma Road at around 5.30pm on Thursay after a blue Nissan and a grey Kia were involved in a head-on collision.

Alma Road, Rotherham. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday star opens up in hope of encouraging others to talk about mental health

South Yorkshire Police said both drivers escaped with minor injuries.

The road was closed for a couple of hours while emergency services dealt with the incident but it has now been reopened.