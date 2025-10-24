He carried a dangerous lock knife on the streets of Sheffield - now he is jailed

He was found carrying a lock knife on the streets of Sheffield.

And now 39-year-old Nabil Abdullah has been jailed after the blade was discovered after he was taken back to the police station after being arrested.

Abdullah, of Kestrel Green, near Sky Edge, Sheffield, was found with the weapon while being searched in custody after he was detained for unrelated matters on Owler Lane on October 19.

Nabil Abdullah, aged 39, was jailed for eight months | South Yorkshire Police

He was further arrested and later charged with possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Abdullah, 39, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on October 20, where he pleaded guilty and was jailed for eight months.

Sergeant Tracey Spratt, of the South Yorkshire Police North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Anyone who chooses to carry a knife is bringing danger into their own lives.

"We have seen the devastating consequences knife crime can cause and that is why it's so important we all work to change perceptions around carrying weapons.

"This piece of proactive policing has led to a dangerous weapon being taken off our streets and I hope Abdullah's sentence sends a clear message to anyone who is planning to take a knife out into a public space."