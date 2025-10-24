He carried a dangerous lock knife on the streets of Sheffield - now he is jailed

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 24th Oct 2025, 15:08 BST
Sheffield retro: pictures show the changing face of policing in Sheffield over 100 years
He was found carrying a lock knife on the streets of Sheffield.

And now 39-year-old Nabil Abdullah has been jailed after the blade was discovered after he was taken back to the police station after being arrested.

Most Popular

Abdullah, of Kestrel Green, near Sky Edge, Sheffield, was found with the weapon while being searched in custody after he was detained for unrelated matters on Owler Lane on October 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Nabil Abdullah, aged 39, was jailed for eight monthsplaceholder image
Nabil Abdullah, aged 39, was jailed for eight months | South Yorkshire Police

He was further arrested and later charged with possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

Abdullah, 39, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on October 20, where he pleaded guilty and was jailed for eight months.

Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest across Sheffield

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they unfold - sign up for our breaking newsletter and keep up to date on the latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Sergeant Tracey Spratt, of the South Yorkshire Police North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Anyone who chooses to carry a knife is bringing danger into their own lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have seen the devastating consequences knife crime can cause and that is why it's so important we all work to change perceptions around carrying weapons.

"This piece of proactive policing has led to a dangerous weapon being taken off our streets and I hope Abdullah's sentence sends a clear message to anyone who is planning to take a knife out into a public space."

Related topics:SheffieldSpaceSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice