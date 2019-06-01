Have you seen missing woman from Sheffield?
Police have appealed for help to find a missing woman from Sheffield.
By The Star Newsroom
Saturday, 01 June, 2019, 17:55
Amanda McAuley, from the Gleadless area of Sheffield, was reported missing today.
South Yorkshire Police said the 48-year-old was last seen at around 10.54am this morning.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
She is described as being mixed race, with light skin, 5t9ins, of medium build, with medium-length black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who has seen Amanda or knows where she might be is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 342 of June 1. Always dial 999 in an emergency.