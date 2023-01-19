The distressed owner of a Sheffield One Stop store that was targeted by two robbers has told how the raid was the most frightening experience she has ever had at work.

Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 12 how Steven Green, aged 39, of Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, and another man – who cannot be identified for legal reasons – struck at the One Stop store on nearby Hatfield House Lane, Sheffield.

The judge – Recorder David Gordon – confirmed the female shop owner was threatened with a bottle during the raid and it was later smashed after the woman and a staff member sought refuge elsewhere in the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Gordon said: “There was the production of a weapon – a bottle – and there were threats of violence with a bottle. Though I accept the bottle was not smashed until close to the end of the incident by which time the two witnesses had taken refuge elsewhere in the premises.”

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how Sheffield robber Steven Green was jailed after raiding a One Stop store on Hatfield House Lane, Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green and his accomplice fled with goods from the store after it was raided on November 10, last year, according to Recorder Green.

The owner stated: “I have been threatened by aggressive customers in the past and I have witnessed customers stealing goods from the store however this is the most frightened I have ever felt at work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her colleague also stated: “At first I was really shook up and felt in shock and could not quite believe what had happened and since the incident I have felt nervous at work and felt fearful they will come back and try to harm me.”

She added that everyone working at the store has now been left feeling anxious particularly if they are working late shifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green and his accomplice, who both have previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the robbery. Green also admitted committing a burglary at a Spar, on Stannington Road, Stannington, Sheffield, also from November 10, 2022, with a separate offender. Over £1,000 worth of tobacco, spirits and goods were stolen.

Tim Gaubert, defending, said Green is someone who is easy to get along with and he can hold down a job when he is not in the thrall of his drink and drug problems and when he is ‘clean’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Tanner, defending Green’s accomplice, said this defendant had become homeless after a relationship ended and he had started using cocaine and he is ashamed of his offending.

The court heard Green has 33 previous convictions for 77 offences including a robbery, and his accomplice has 16 convictions for 35 offences including violence and causing criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Gordon, referring to the One Stop raid, said: “It’s clear to me that offence of robbery had a profound effect on these two women who were working on a winter’s evening in a shop providing a service to the public.”

He added: “This was – as are all robberies – not only an offence of dishonesty but of violence and such offences have a profound effect both in the short-term and to the mid-term and long-term.”

Advertisement Hide Ad