A 24-year-old man accused of murder ‘used his vehicle as a weapon’ when he drove it into a crowd of people in Sheffield, killing one and injuring four others, following a dispute between two families on the day of his sister’s wedding, a jury has been told.

Father-of-two Chris Marriott lost his life in the incident on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, on December 27, 2023, after he stopped during a family walk to come to the aid of the sister of Hassan Jhangur, the man accused of murdering him.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Hassan Jhangur, appearing via video link from HMP Doncaster, during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

During the opening of the trial against Mr Jhangur this morning (Tuesday, June 18, 2024) a jury of six men and six women heard how Mr Marriott’s wife, Bryony, took their two young children away from the scene, after they became distressed at the sight of a seemingly unconscious woman in the street.

Mrs Marriott’s statement to the court, which was read into evidence, revealed that she did not see her husband alive again.

Opening the prosecution case against Mr Jhangur, Tom Storey KC said: “At the time of his arrival on College Close, Hassan Jhangur was intent at least on causing someone really serious harm; and that he was prepared to use his vehicle as a weapon in the process.

“Ultimately, you know that his actions had precisely these consequences. Hassan Jhangur did in fact kill one person and he made a serious attempt to kill another; he also caused several other people what undoubtedly amounts to really serious harm.”

Five others - Hasan Khan, Riasat Khan, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and midwife Alison Norris, who also stopped to help the injured woman - were also injured during the course of the same incident.

The ‘catalyst’ to the fatal incident, suggested Mr Storey, was a dispute between the Jhangur and Khan families, ‘centred around the wedding’ of two members, Amaani Jhangur - Hassan Jhangur’s sister - and Hasan Khan, which had taken place at around 11am that day.

He told the jury: “In short, Amaani Jhangur’s family seems to have disapproved of her marriage to Hasan Khan, and so had not attended the wedding ceremony that morning. As you will hear, some of them did, however, turn up at the Khan family home on College Court, as the Khans were in the process of celebrating their son’s marriage to Amaani Jhangur.

“And it is this attendance at the Khan family home which seems to have been the catalyst for the events with which this case is ultimately concerned.”

Mr Storey told the court that after driving into the group of people, Hassan Jhangur left his blue Seat Ibiza ‘as soon as it came to a halt…with the engine still running and front wheels spinning in the air’.

Hassan Jhangur then proceeded to stab Hasan Khan - his sister’s new husband - ‘multiple times to the left side of his head and to his chest’.

Describing the moments that followed, Mr Storey continued: “When the police and medical emergency crews began to arrive a few minutes later, they found what could perhaps best be described as a scene of chaos, with members of both families shouting at each other in the street, and other members of the public trying to assist those who had been struck by the Seat Ibiza.

Mr Storey said it was apparent to those who attended that a woman, Nafessa, was still under the vehicle; and after those present lifted it to the extent that she could be ‘pulled clear’ they realised a man - Mr Marriott - was also ‘trapped underneath’.

“It was immediately apparent to the attendant medical staff that he had suffered a significant head injury, and was showing no signs of life,” continued Mr Storey.

Mr Marriott was ‘completely wedged’ under Hassan Jhangur’s vehicle when it came to a halt, and had ‘almost certainly’ been ‘killed instantly,’ Mr Storey said.

Following a post-mortem examination, Home Office forensic pathologist, Dr Philip Lumb, concluded Mr Mariott died from the multiple injuries he suffered during the course of the incident.

Summarising Dr Lumb’s findings to the jury, Mr Storey said Dr Lumb had also concluded that Nafessa and Ambreen Jhangur both suffered ‘severe’ and ‘life-threatening injuries’ when they were hit by Hassan Jhangur’s vehicle, while Riasat Khan suffered a large wound to his left forehead and frontal scalp area and Alison Norris suffered a fracture to the right fibula.

Jurors heard how Hassan Jhangur’s sister, Nafessa Jhangur, was the woman Mr Marriott attempted to assist, along with passing midwife, Mrs Norris.

Nafessa, and her mother Ambreen, had arrived on the scene a short while before, and an argument between members of the Khan and Jhangur families is alleged to have broken out, after Nafessa and Ambreen threw bin liners containing Amaani’s belongings into the driveway of the Khan family home.

Mr Storey said during the course of the altercation that followed, Nafessa Jhangur, ‘fell to the ground’ and ‘appeared to some to be unconscious’.

Hassan Jhangur’s father, Mohammed Jhangur, is on trial alongside him, accused of one count of perverting the course of justice.

Jurors were told that the charge faced by Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, relates to his alleged attempt to conceal the knife said to have been used by Hassan Jhangur to stab Hasan Khan.

“Mohammed Jhangur took the weapon which Hassan Jhangur had wielded against Hasan Khan, and placed it out of sight in the boot of his locked car,” Mr Storey said.

He continued: “The clear inference is that he did so, intending to thwart or hamper the inevitable police investigation, by concealing a key piece of evidence which – so far as he knew – might have had very damaging consequences for his own son and the extent of his involvement in what had occurred at College Close.”

Concluding the opening, Mr Storey said: “The prosecution submit very simply at this stage that the evidence we anticipate you will hear, and the inferences which you will be able to draw from that evidence, will enable you to conclude, so that you are indeed sure of it, that Hassan Jhangur unlawfully killed Chris Marriott, using his vehicle as a weapon, at a time when he intended to cause at least very serious harm.

“He also caused very serious harm to four other people, again at a time when he intended that consequence, namely to cause really serious harm. And Hassan Jhangur then stabbed Hasan Khan in circumstances which make clear that he intended to kill him.”

Mr Storey said Hassan Jhangur has ‘to some extent’ accepted responsibility for Mr Marriott’s death by guilty pleas to killing him ‘by his own dangerous driving, and of causing serious injury to the other victims again by his own dangerous driving’.

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, however denies one count of murder - and the alternative charge of manslaughter. He also denies one count of attempted murder, four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of wounding with intent.

Mohammed Jhangur, also of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, denies one count of perverting the course of justice.