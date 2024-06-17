Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A jury panel has been selected in the trial of a man accused of murdering a Sheffield ‘Good Samaritan’.

Chris Marriott, aged 46, was hit, and killed, by a car as he stopped to assist a woman who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on December 27, 2023.

46-year-old Chris Marriott was hit, and killed, by a car as he stopped to assist a woman who was unconscious in the street, while a disturbance was ongoing on College Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on December 27, 2023

Five others - Hasan Khan, Riasat Khan, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and midwife Alison Norris, who also stopped to help the injured woman - were also injured during the course of the same incident.

Hassan Jhangur is accused of Mr Marriott’s murder, and of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Alison Morris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur, and one count of wounding Riasat Khan with intent.

He is also accused of the attempted murder of Hasan Khan, and a wounding with intent charge relating to the same individual.

Hassan Jhangur’s father, Mohammed Jhangur, aged 56, is accused of one count of perverting the course of justice, and he will face that charge during the same trial, which is expected to last for up to five weeks.

A jury panel was selected few moments ago, and the High Court judge, Mrs Justice Lambert KC, presiding over the case sent them away until tomorrow (Tuesday, June 18, 2024), when the jury are set to be sworn and the Crown’s case against the defendants will be outlined by prosecutor, Tom Storey KC.

Hassan and Mohammed Jhangur, both of Whiteways Road, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield, entered not guilty pleas to the charges they are set to face at trial, during a plea hearing held at the same court on April 12, 2024.

Hassan Jhangur appeared in the dock today wearing a white shirt, black tie and black trousers, while Mohammed Jhangur wore a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms. Tributes poured in for Mr Marriott, who leaves behind a wife and two children, following his sudden death.

Chief executive and principal Angela Foulkes CBE, of Sheffield College, where Mr Marriott worked for 12 years, said: "We are devastated to hear the extremely sad news about the passing of Chris Marriott.

