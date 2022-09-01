Harborough Way Sheffield incident: Marcus Hamlin, 30, charged with two counts of attempted murder
A man has been charged with attempted murder after what police described as a ‘domestic incident’ in Sheffield on Tuesday.
Marcus Hamlin, aged 30, of Dawlands Close, Manor, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, police said.
Read More
Emergency services were called to Harborough Way, at 12.04am on Tuesday.
Most Popular
-
1
Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Sheffield: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia couple stun fans with city visit
-
2
Traffic Sheffield: 'Severe congestion' warning near Meadowhall, Sheffield, this evening
-
3
Missing child found during police operation in Sheffield as cops seize drugs, cash, cars and vapes
-
4
Fargate Sheffield: Thieves smash way into Vision Express in early morning raid
-
5
Former Sheffield United coach threatened to kill wife over affair with top cop
A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab sounds and a head injury. A girl aged 13 was also found with stab wounds and a head injury. Both were taken to hospital where their conditions have been described as not life threatening.
Hamlin has been remanded in custody pending a court date being set.
Police are still keen to speak to witnesses, in particular a person seen driving a dark coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.
Call 101, quoting incident number 4 of 30 August 2022, or log onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively call anonymously on 0800 555 111.