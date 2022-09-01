News you can trust since 1887
Harborough Way Sheffield incident: Marcus Hamlin, 30, charged with two counts of attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder after what police described as a ‘domestic incident’ in Sheffield on Tuesday.

By David Kessen
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:46 am
Marcus Hamlin, aged 30, of Dawlands Close, Manor, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, police said.

Harborough Way, Manor, Sheffield: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder ...

Emergency services were called to Harborough Way, at 12.04am on Tuesday.

Police on Harborough Way, Manor, Sheffield, on Tuesday. A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in the early hours.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab sounds and a head injury. A girl aged 13 was also found with stab wounds and a head injury. Both were taken to hospital where their conditions have been described as not life threatening.

Hamlin has been remanded in custody pending a court date being set.

Police are still keen to speak to witnesses, in particular a person seen driving a dark coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.

Call 101, quoting incident number 4 of 30 August 2022, or log onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively call anonymously on 0800 555 111.

