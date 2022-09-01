Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Hamlin, aged 30, of Dawlands Close, Manor, Sheffield, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, police said.

Emergency services were called to Harborough Way, at 12.04am on Tuesday.

Police on Harborough Way, Manor, Sheffield, on Tuesday. A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in the early hours.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab sounds and a head injury. A girl aged 13 was also found with stab wounds and a head injury. Both were taken to hospital where their conditions have been described as not life threatening.

Hamlin has been remanded in custody pending a court date being set.

Police are still keen to speak to witnesses, in particular a person seen driving a dark coloured car along Harborough Way at the time of the incident.

Call 101, quoting incident number 4 of 30 August 2022, or log onto www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/