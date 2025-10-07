Harborough Avenue: Man terrified by Sheffield carjacking drama before City Road police car pursuit
South Yorkshire Police received reports of a carjacking at 1.30am on Sunday after a car was stolen from Harborough Avenue, near Manor.
It was alleged that the driver of a red Ford Fiesta, who was parked up in his car, was approached by two masked men and ordered to hand over his vehicle.
The fearful victim gave the men the car and they quickly fled the scene.
Around 40 minutes later, traffic officers spotted the car on City Road.
The driver failed to stop and a pursuit began through the city.
Police say the driver was ‘taking risks’ to try to get away.
The pursuit came to end on Dovercourt Road, and officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and much more.
Sergeant Adam Renshaw, of South Yorkshire Police roads policing proactive team, said: “We know that those involved in criminality are more likely to take greater risks on the road and have no regards for their own or other’s safety.
“Intercepting those drivers is a crucial part of our proactive activity and removing them from the roads and holding them responsible for their actions.”
The man arrested has been released on police bail while investigation continue.