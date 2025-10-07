A suspected robber tried to flee from police in an early hours pursuit after a terrifying carjacking in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

South Yorkshire Police received reports of a carjacking at 1.30am on Sunday after a car was stolen from Harborough Avenue, near Manor.

A carjacking was reported on Harborough Avenue, near Manor, Sheffield. Photo: Google | Google

It was alleged that the driver of a red Ford Fiesta, who was parked up in his car, was approached by two masked men and ordered to hand over his vehicle.

The fearful victim gave the men the car and they quickly fled the scene.

Around 40 minutes later, traffic officers spotted the car on City Road.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit began through the city.

Police say the driver was ‘taking risks’ to try to get away.

The pursuit came to end on Dovercourt Road, and officers arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

Sergeant Adam Renshaw, of South Yorkshire Police roads policing proactive team, said: “We know that those involved in criminality are more likely to take greater risks on the road and have no regards for their own or other’s safety.

“Intercepting those drivers is a crucial part of our proactive activity and removing them from the roads and holding them responsible for their actions.”

The man arrested has been released on police bail while investigation continue.