A drug dealing rapist from South Yorkshire has been branded “seriously dangerous and depraved” by the police.

Hanzel Scott, aged 42, of Sovereign Court, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on November 6, where he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for a long list of heinous crimes.

The court heard how Scott’s criminal enterprise saw him supply the streets of South Yorkshire with cocaine and heroin, and it led to him living the lifestyle of a millionaire. He purchased two Land Rover vehicles, luxury clothing and veneers costing £10,000.

His ‘highly successful’ enterprise however was brought to an end on June 8, 2020, when Scott was arrested.

But while released on bail, Scott went on to attack and rape two 16-year-old girls in shocking separate incidents between August and October 2022. Officers launched an investigation as soon as the first victim came forward to report his crimes in November 2022.

Scott was arrested and charged with rape on November 6, 2022. His second victim came forward on May 16, 2023, and Scott, who was in police custody at this time, was rearrested for further rape offences.

Scott pleaded not guilty to the sexual offences but was found guilty of all seven counts following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court on August 23 this year.

Following yesterday’s sentencing, investigating officer Alyshea Sharp said: “Scott is a seriously dangerous and depraved individual and I am very happy to see him locked up for so many years.

“Despite pleading not guilty to a string of horrific sexual offences, we were able to present a catalogue of evidence against him and I am pleased a jury was able to see through his lies.

“He will now have decades behind bars to consider the pain his crimes, both sexual and drugs-related, have caused to innocent people in our community.

“I want to commend both girls for their bravery in reporting what happened to them. Without their testimony, Scott would still be out on our streets and I want to thank them for coming forward and telling us about the sexual abuse they endured.

“I hope that Scott’s lengthy sentence offers some comfort to them and assures other victims of sexual offences that we will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.”