Police dispersed a number of attendees at a Halloween party after reports came in that youths were fighting.

At around 9pm on Friday, October 31, officers were called to an address on Blackstock Road, which runs between Gleadless Valley and Norton, where it is understood a Halloween party was taking place.

Police had received reports that someone was in possession of a knife and fighting between a ‘group of youths’ had broken out.

Police were called to reports of a Halloween party that turned violent, which allegedly included someone carrying a knife. | Google

By the time they had arrived though, most of those in attendance fled, with officers dispersing those who remained.

Searches took place and no knife was found.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.11pm on Friday (October 31), we were called to reports of a person with a knife at Blackstock Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a group of youths attended an address on the street where a gathering was taking place and that one of them was in possession of a knife.

“It is further reported that fighting took place and the group of youths left prior to officers’ arrival.

“Officers attended and dispersed those who remained at the location. No knife was found, and no injuries were reported following the incident.”