Hallam Booze: Man, 45, charged with attempted arson following early morning incident at Sheffield off-licence
South Yorkshire Police were called to the premises of Hallam Booze, near the junction of Sheaf Street and Shorehame Street, after the remains of a fire were allegedly discovered at 9.45am on Sunday morning (August 31).
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they were then called back to Hallam Booze at 1am on September 1 where they arrested a 45-year-old man.
South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed a 45-year-old man has been charged over the incident.
A spokesperson said a 45 year old Sheffield man had been charged with attempted arson.
He has been bailed ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on September 30.