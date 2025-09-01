A man is in custody after a police incident outside a Sheffield off-licence.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the premises of Hallam Booze, near the junction of Sheaf Street and Shorehame Street, after the remains of a fire were allegedly discovered at 9.45am on Sunday morning (August 31).

Officers guard a cordon outside Hallam Booze, on Shoreham Street, after an alleged attempted arson at around 6am on August 31. | Submitted

A picture shows police on the scene at the time, after an area had been cordoned off.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they were then called back to Hallam Booze at 1am this morning (September 1) where they arrested a 45-year-old man.

The spokesperson said: “It is reported a man attempted to start a fire outside the shop at 6am on Sunday.

“At 1am today (Monday, September 1) we were called back to the shop where officers promptly attended and arrested a 45-year-old man under the Criminal Attempts Act.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”