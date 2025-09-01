Hallam Booze: Man, 45, arrested after fire incident outside Sheffield off-licence
South Yorkshire Police were called to the premises of Hallam Booze, near the junction of Sheaf Street and Shorehame Street, after the remains of a fire were allegedly discovered at 9.45am on Sunday morning (August 31).
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they were then called back to Hallam Booze at 1am this morning (September 1) where they arrested a 45-year-old man.
The spokesperson said: “It is reported a man attempted to start a fire outside the shop at 6am on Sunday.
“At 1am today (Monday, September 1) we were called back to the shop where officers promptly attended and arrested a 45-year-old man under the Criminal Attempts Act.
“He remains in police custody at this time.”