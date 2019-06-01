Half a million pound of cannabis recovered from South Yorkshire property
Police seized half a million pound of cannabis from a property in South Yorkshire yesterday.
By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 01 June, 2019, 09:01
The cannabis operation was uncovered in Rawmarsh, Rotherham.
A police spokesman said: “Rotherham Proactive Unit have been busy recovering over 800 Cannabis plants to a value of £500,000.”
No-one has been arrested in connection with the cannabis haul, added the spokesman.