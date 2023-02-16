A biker has been knocked from his motorcycle by a car and robbed by men who got out and threatened him on a Sheffield street.

Police were called after the incident at the weekend, which saw the suspected robbers flee the scene with the victim’s motorbike, after threatening him with a screwdriver on Haggstones Road, near Oughtibridge.

The victim was left shaken by the incident, said police who are investigating the incident, which was reported to them on Saturday evening.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage to help their investigation.

A man was knocked off his motorboike and robbed on Haggstones Road, near Oughtibridge. Police have issued this picture of his Talaria Sting motorcycle as part of their investigation

A spokesman said: “Just after 5pm on February 11, the victim, a 49-year-old man was riding his Talaria Sting motorcycle along Haggstones Road in Sheffield, when he was approached from behind by a car and knocked from his motorcycle.

“It is reported that while on the floor, two occupants from the car, reported to be a light-coloured Ford Fiesta, got out and threatened the victim with a screwdriver. They fled the scene with the motorcycle.

“The victim was shaken, but uninjured.”

Officers say that they are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident, anyone who may have dashcam footage of the motorcycle following the incident or any information about where the motorbike may be. They have issued a picture of the motorcycle.

They are asking anyone with information to get in touch via the online portal on their website, via their live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 677 of February 11, 2023.