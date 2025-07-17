Hackenthorpe stranger danger: Police called after teenage girls 'approached' by man in Audi near shops

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 17th Jul 2025, 05:00 BST
Worried residents have called in a police over a ‘suspicious’ man in a car who ‘approached’ two teenage girls near a Sheffield shopping parade.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed the force is investigating the reported incident, which happened hear the shops in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, on Monday morning.

Police say they are treating the matter as suspicious, and have been trawling CCTV cameras in in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SYP told The Star: “At 9.20pm on Monday (14 July) we received reports of suspicious circumstances at Birley Spa Lane, in the Hackenthorpe area of Sheffield.

“It is reported that two girls, aged 15 and 16, were approached by an unknown man in a grey Audi. The man attempted to talk to the two girls.

✨Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

“The girls avoided interaction with the man and the man left.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say that enquiries, including CCTV trawls in that part of Hackenthorpe, are ongoing.

They are appealing for any information that could help officers in their investigation, to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1,096 of July 14 2025.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice