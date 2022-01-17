Macauley Byrne, known as Coley, was stabbed to death at the Gypsy Queen pub in Sheffield

Macauley Byrne, known as Coley, died after he was stabbed when violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over three weeks later, one arrest has been made so far.

Layton Morris, 24, of Sidney Street, Swinton, Rotherham, has been charged with assisting an offender and is remanded in custody until his next court appearance next month.

Detectives are still investigating the incident to establish exactly who was involved.

The Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane reopened last week for the first time since the killing.