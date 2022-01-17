Gypsy Queen murder: Killer still at large three weeks after stabbing at Sheffield pub
A killer who stabbed a man to death at a Sheffield pub remains at large three weeks after the attack.
Macauley Byrne, known as Coley, died after he was stabbed when violence flared at the Gypsy Queen pub in Beighton on Boxing Day 2021.
The 26-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack and was taken to hospital but could not be saved.
Over three weeks later, one arrest has been made so far.
Layton Morris, 24, of Sidney Street, Swinton, Rotherham, has been charged with assisting an offender and is remanded in custody until his next court appearance next month.
Detectives are still investigating the incident to establish exactly who was involved.
The Gypsy Queen pub on Drake House Lane reopened last week for the first time since the killing.
In a statement issued following the stabbing, the pub said: “We were all completely devastated by what happened and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Byrne.”